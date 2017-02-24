Dr. Liberato Iannone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liberato Iannone, MD
Dr. Liberato Iannone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Iowa Heart Center - West5880 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 633-3600
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Explains things very well. Takes his time with patients.
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Walter Reed Genl Hosp
- Buffalo General Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Iannone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannone has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iannone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.