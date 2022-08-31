Dr. Libi Galmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Libi Galmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Libi Galmer, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Galmer works at
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty16303 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Went to see Dr Galmer after I told my doctor that I was having serious arm pain, out of nowhere, and my doctor referred me to her. I was hoping the reason my arm was hurting wasn't anything more serious than a really bad pinched nerve, that was just lingering for a little too long, 4 months, almost the whole summer, actually.. she knew just from a few stretches and different arm movements that it was actually just a bad nerve and sure enough it was because the next week instead of going to the therapy for a few weeks like she referred, I started stretching, then a few days later, started exercising with light weights, and little by little, day by day, the pain started to go away, and here it is, two weeks later, my arm is back to normal.. flip side, thank god that it wasn't anything serious, but if it were, she definitely would of known right away and what to do from there, if it were.. she was very passionate about her work, very professional, and very knowledgeable..
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1972731198
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- North Shore University at Plainview
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
