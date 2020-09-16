Overview of Dr. Liezelle Jurgens, MD

Dr. Liezelle Jurgens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Jurgens works at Drs. Jurgens, Parker, Riley, & Lynch in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.