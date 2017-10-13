Dr. Ligaya Centeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ligaya Centeno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ligaya Centeno, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Sys College Of Med Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Centeno works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Care Associates LLC1740 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 906-1717
- 2 260 State Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 566-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Centeno?
Dr Centeno is very professional and very friendly. I am so happy to have found her. She is wonderful and I will refer her to my friends.
About Dr. Ligaya Centeno, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1467479147
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Philippines Sys College Of Med Manila Philippines
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centeno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Centeno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Centeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Centeno works at
Dr. Centeno has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Centeno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Centeno speaks Hindi and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Centeno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centeno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.