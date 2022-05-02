Dr. Ligia Rioja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rioja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ligia Rioja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ligia Rioja, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. Rioja works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Oak Park Specialty Clinic610 S Maple Ave Ste 5500, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rioja?
I have been delighted to work with Dr. Rioja and her staff. She is very knowledgeable about my condition, expresses true concern and is very up to date on treatments. I am fortunate to have her as a provider!
About Dr. Ligia Rioja, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700871787
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Henry Ford Hosp
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Rush Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rioja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rioja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rioja works at
Dr. Rioja has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rioja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rioja speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rioja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rioja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rioja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rioja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.