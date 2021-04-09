Dr. Lihong Huo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lihong Huo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lihong Huo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Huo works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Medical Group - Worcester Medical Center123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-5189Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huo?
Dr. Huo is very thorough and takes the time to explain condition, treatment and testing. She will re-explain, as well. Dr. Huo has an excellent bedside manner and am confident in her care.
About Dr. Lihong Huo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003173287
Education & Certifications
- LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huo works at
Dr. Huo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.