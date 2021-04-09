See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Lihong Huo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lihong Huo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Huo works at Saint Vincent Medical Group - Worcester Medical Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Vincent Medical Group - Worcester Medical Center
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 363-5189
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lihong Huo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lihong Huo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huo works at Saint Vincent Medical Group - Worcester Medical Center in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Huo’s profile.

    Dr. Huo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

