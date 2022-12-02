Overview of Dr. Lijia Zhu, MD

Dr. Lijia Zhu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Zhu works at Beaumont Canton Ob/Gyn Group in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.