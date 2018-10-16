Overview

Dr. Lillian Gelberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Gelberg works at UCLA Family Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.