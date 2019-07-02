Dr. Lu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Lin Lu, MD
Dr. Lin Lu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
-
1
RFU Health System Behavioral Health830 W End Ct Ste 400, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 247-6910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
She is very good with my older son. She explains things well and takes time to listen to him. He trusts her. This is HUGE when taking an uncooperative teen or young adult to these appointments. He usually goes with little issues.
About Dr. Lin Lu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1306045919
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.