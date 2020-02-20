Overview of Dr. Lincoln Chin, MD

Dr. Lincoln Chin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chin works at Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.