Dr. Linda Doan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Alan Boyar MD19582 Beach Blvd Ste 310, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 963-1030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- SCAN Health Plan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She takes times with her patients. She is caring, thorough, understanding and knowledgeable.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1629031968
- University of California Irvine
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Dr. Doan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doan speaks Vietnamese.
