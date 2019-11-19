Dr. Linda Gerrits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerrits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Gerrits, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA.
MDVIP - Westlake Village, California1220 La Venta Dr Ste 207, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 456-2785
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Concierge Medicine
- English
- Female
- University Of Michigan Ann Arbor, Mi|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Gerrits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerrits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gerrits using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gerrits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerrits. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerrits.
