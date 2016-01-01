Dr. Moghtader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Moghtader, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Moghtader, MD
Dr. Linda Moghtader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moghtader's Office Locations
- 1 12300 Wilshire Blvd Ste 330, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 442-7601
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moghtader?
About Dr. Linda Moghtader, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497963722
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghtader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghtader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghtader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghtader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghtader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.