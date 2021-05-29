Overview

Dr. Linda Nadwodny, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Nadwodny works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Chalfont, PA and Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.