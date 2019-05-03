See All Pediatricians in Boise, ID
Dr. Linda Schaffer, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Schaffer, MD

Dr. Linda Schaffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Schaffer works at St. Luke's Children's Treasure Valley Pediatrics in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David B Crane MD
    305 E Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 345-0715
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    St Lukes Treasure Valley Peds
    1620 S Celebration Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 884-1030
  3. 3
    St Lukes Treasure Valley Peds
    100 E Idaho St Ste 401, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 345-0715

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 03, 2019
    Dr. Schaffer is absolutely wonderful. She is calm, intelligent, and thoughtful. We highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Linda Schaffer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558311324
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

