Dr. Linda Schaffer, MD
Dr. Linda Schaffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
David B Crane MD305 E Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 345-0715MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St Lukes Treasure Valley Peds1620 S Celebration Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 884-1030
St Lukes Treasure Valley Peds100 E Idaho St Ste 401, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 345-0715
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schaffer is absolutely wonderful. She is calm, intelligent, and thoughtful. We highly recommend her.
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.