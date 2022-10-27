Overview

Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Sevilla works at Internal Medicine Associates in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.