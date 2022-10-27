Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD
Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Internal Medicine Associates15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 778-1920
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Sevilla?
I have had several different endocrinologist and none have been as caring and professional as Dr. Sevilla. She is kind and knowledgeable and spends as much time as needed to answer all of my questions and concerns.
- Lac-Usc
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevilla has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sevilla speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
