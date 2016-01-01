Dr. Lindsay Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Tse, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Tse, MD
Dr. Lindsay Tse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Mmc Weight and Wellness41 Donald B Dean Dr Ste A, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 661-6064
Kent Surgical Associates Inc.227 Centerville Rd Ste 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 736-3731
Casco Bay Surgery PA10 Andover Rd, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 761-6642
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-6611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lindsay Tse, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tse works at
Dr. Tse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.