Dr. Szymaszek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey Szymaszek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Szymaszek, DO
Dr. Lindsey Szymaszek, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Szymaszek works at
Dr. Szymaszek's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics2400 Maryland Rd Ste 20, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (800) 321-9999
Colorado Springs3027 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rothman Institute1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (800) 321-9999
Rothman Orthopaedics1327 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am really happy with both Dr. Szymaszek's personality & professional ability! She is especially proficient at Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, which is why I am seeing her. Her office seems very efficient & caring as well.
About Dr. Lindsey Szymaszek, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316205990
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Colorado State University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szymaszek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Szymaszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Szymaszek works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Szymaszek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szymaszek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szymaszek, there are benefits to both methods.