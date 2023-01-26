Dr. Line Malha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Line Malha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Line Malha, MD
Dr. Line Malha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center NYU|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Malha works at
Dr. Malha's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malha?
Have been to other kidney specialists. This doctor is the best because of the clarity and patience she exhibits
About Dr. Line Malha, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1124349949
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malha accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malha works at
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Malha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.