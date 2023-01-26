See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. Line Malha, MD

Nephrology
Overview of Dr. Line Malha, MD

Dr. Line Malha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center NYU|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center

Dr. Malha works at Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malha's Office Locations

    Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine
    424 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Advanced Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Hemodynamic Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 26, 2023
    Have been to other kidney specialists. This doctor is the best because of the clarity and patience she exhibits
    — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Line Malha, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124349949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center NYU|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Line Malha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malha works at Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malha’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Malha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

