Dr. Ling Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ling Li, MD
Dr. Ling Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Li works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Neuropsychology - Whiteside2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 3000, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-9123
-
2
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Excellent diagnostician. Works hard to accommodate my needs. Has been my neurologist for five years and has helped me navigate a tough, rare neuro disease.
About Dr. Ling Li, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1235207028
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.