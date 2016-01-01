Dr. Ling Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Ling Zhang, MD
Dr. Ling Zhang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care California925 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Directions (714) 995-1000
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community Regional Medical Center2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-4268
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ling Zhang, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.