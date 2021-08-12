See All Pediatricians in Irvine, CA
Dr. Linh England, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linh England, MD

Dr. Linh England, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. England works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. England's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Spring St.)
    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Spring St.)
4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Disorders
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Disorders

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2021
    As always Dr. England is simply the best. She is always on top of my boys needs, is prepared, and I feel she truly takes the time to know what is going on with their medical history. Never going to another Ped Dr. as long as we can help it.
    Eyvette Burt — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Linh England, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    • 1609162734
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Irvine Medical Center
    • University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
