Dr. Linh England, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linh England, MD
Dr. Linh England, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. England works at
Dr. England's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Spring St.)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As always Dr. England is simply the best. She is always on top of my boys needs, is prepared, and I feel she truly takes the time to know what is going on with their medical history. Never going to another Ped Dr. as long as we can help it.
About Dr. Linh England, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
