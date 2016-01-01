See All Hand Surgeons in Downey, CA
Dr. Lis Stark, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lis Stark, MD

Dr. Lis Stark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Stark works at Hand and Orthopedic Center of Southern California in Downey, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA, City of Industry, CA, West Covina, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downey Surgery Center
    8555 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-9351
  2. 2
    Patel Osteopathic Medical Corporation
    51 N 5th Ave Ste 301, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 357-9863
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC
    17487 Hurley St, City of Industry, CA 91744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 961-1152
  4. 4
    Western Hand and Orthopedics
    767 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 939-3343
  5. 5
    Wardlow Surgery Center
    200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 424-8865
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Hand
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Arthritis of the Hand
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease

Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Medicare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lis Stark, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1306816418
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc/ Joseph Boyes Foundation
    • Martin Luther King/Drew Medical Center
    • Ml King Hosp
    • Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
    • Colegio De Aplicacao/ State University Of Rio De Janeiro
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lis Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stark speaks Cantonese, Portuguese and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

