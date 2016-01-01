Dr. Lis Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lis Stark, MD
Overview of Dr. Lis Stark, MD
Dr. Lis Stark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Stark works at
Dr. Stark's Office Locations
Downey Surgery Center8555 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-9351
Patel Osteopathic Medical Corporation51 N 5th Ave Ste 301, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 357-9863Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC17487 Hurley St, City of Industry, CA 91744 Directions (626) 961-1152
Western Hand and Orthopedics767 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 939-3343
Wardlow Surgery Center200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 424-8865Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Medicare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Lis Stark, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1306816418
Education & Certifications
- Usc/ Joseph Boyes Foundation
- Martin Luther King/Drew Medical Center
- Ml King Hosp
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
- Colegio De Aplicacao/ State University Of Rio De Janeiro
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark speaks Cantonese, Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
