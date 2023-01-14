Overview

Dr. Lisa Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Commack, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.