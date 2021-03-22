Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Baker, MD
Dr. Lisa Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Obstetrics Gynecology/Infertlty6405 France Ave S Ste W400, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Finally - I was heard and all concerns addressed. Easy to talk with, great communicator, she instills a lot of confidence and puts you at ease - whatever the situation. I would highly recommend if you're looking - you won't be looking any more!
About Dr. Lisa Baker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912970179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
