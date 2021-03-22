Overview of Dr. Lisa Baker, MD

Dr. Lisa Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at OBGYN & Infertility in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.