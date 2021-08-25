Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barisciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Lisa Barisciano MD15 James St Ste 4, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 503-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT!!! EXCELLENT!!! EXCELLENT!!! By far, hands down, no question the best doctor we have ever been too! I bring both of my boys there for about 15 years now and I trust her completely! She not only takes the time to listen and get to know her patients but ALWAYS digs deeper to try to solve an issue. I would NEVER go anywhere else! We love you Dr. Lisa!!!
About Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1265401699
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
