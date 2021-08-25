See All Allergists & Immunologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Barisciano works at Lisa Barisciano MD in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Barisciano MD
    15 James St Ste 4, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 503-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barisciano?

    Aug 25, 2021
    EXCELLENT!!! EXCELLENT!!! EXCELLENT!!! By far, hands down, no question the best doctor we have ever been too! I bring both of my boys there for about 15 years now and I trust her completely! She not only takes the time to listen and get to know her patients but ALWAYS digs deeper to try to solve an issue. I would NEVER go anywhere else! We love you Dr. Lisa!!!
    Irene Baran — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barisciano to family and friends

    Dr. Barisciano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barisciano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265401699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barisciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barisciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barisciano works at Lisa Barisciano MD in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Barisciano’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Barisciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barisciano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barisciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barisciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.