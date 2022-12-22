Overview

Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La.



Dr. Blackwood works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada in Arvada, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.