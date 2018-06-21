See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Lisa Castro, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Castro, MD

Dr. Lisa Castro, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Hospital &amp;amp;amp; Clinics and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Castro works at Sunflower Neonatology Associates in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunflower Neonatology Associates
    11600 College Blvd Ste 201, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Hydrocele
Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Hydrocele

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2018
    Dr. Castro was amazing at taking great care of our new son and reassuring us of his progress in NICU. She did a very thorough job and was super sweet to all the babies and families that I witnessed her caring for during our stay. LOVED HER!!! <3
    Meghan in KANSAS CITY, MO — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Lisa Castro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neonatal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902863889
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Mercy Hospital
    Residency
    • Children's Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Hospital &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castro works at Sunflower Neonatology Associates in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Castro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

