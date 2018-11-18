See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cypress, TX
Dr. Lisa Chan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Chan, MD

Dr. Lisa Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at St. Michael Medical Clinic, PA in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maria K. Nguyen MD PA
    12609 Louetta Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 655-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Abdominal Pain
Bird Flu
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Bird Flu

Cough
Abdominal Pain
Bird Flu
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1992860829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at St. Michael Medical Clinic, PA in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

