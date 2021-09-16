See All Ophthalmologists in Monroeville, PA
Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (69)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD

Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Cibik works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Wheeling, WV, Uniontown, PA and West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cibik's Office Locations

    Associates In Ophthalmology
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-3344
    AIO Wheeling
    20 Medical Park Ste 203, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 242-8794
    Associates in Ophthalmology
    97 Delaware Ave Fl 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 439-4250
    Associates Surgery Center LLC
    9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 200, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 653-3080
    Associates in Ophthalmology Ltd
    110 Daniel Dr Ste 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-3344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Dry Eyes
Contusion of the Eyeball
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Dry Eyes
Contusion of the Eyeball

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Lisa Cibik by my Optometrist Dr. Maggie Nikituk for cataract removal services. Dr. Cibik's staff during my first visit were perfectly methodical, step-by-step, clockwork like finally with Dr. Cibik herself providing the recommended surgical procedure on reviewing the test results. During the surgical procedure she provided very essential soothing words and positive encouragement, and above all did an excellent IOL procedure. The post surgical follow-up by her staff and by Dr. Cibik has been equally responsible and thorough. I would gladly suggest Dr. Cibik to other patients as well as recommend her for highest peer recognition in her chosen medical community/association.
    V. Velpari in Monroeville, PA — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477559854
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
