Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD
Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Cibik's Office Locations
Associates In Ophthalmology2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-3344
AIO Wheeling20 Medical Park Ste 203, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-8794
Associates in Ophthalmology97 Delaware Ave Fl 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-4250
Associates Surgery Center LLC9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 200, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 653-3080
Associates in Ophthalmology Ltd110 Daniel Dr Ste 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (412) 373-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Lisa Cibik by my Optometrist Dr. Maggie Nikituk for cataract removal services. Dr. Cibik's staff during my first visit were perfectly methodical, step-by-step, clockwork like finally with Dr. Cibik herself providing the recommended surgical procedure on reviewing the test results. During the surgical procedure she provided very essential soothing words and positive encouragement, and above all did an excellent IOL procedure. The post surgical follow-up by her staff and by Dr. Cibik has been equally responsible and thorough. I would gladly suggest Dr. Cibik to other patients as well as recommend her for highest peer recognition in her chosen medical community/association.
About Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477559854
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cibik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cibik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cibik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cibik has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cibik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Cibik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cibik.
