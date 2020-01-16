Overview of Dr. Lisa Faia, MD

Dr. Lisa Faia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Faia works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Novi, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI and Ypsilanti, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.