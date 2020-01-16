Dr. Lisa Faia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Faia, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Faia, MD
Dr. Lisa Faia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Faia works at
Dr. Faia's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Retinal Consultants PC39650 Orchard Hill Pl Ste 200, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 288-2280
-
2
Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
-
3
St. Clair Shores25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 201, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 552-2092
-
4
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.2000 N Huron River Dr Ste 100, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 572-1200
-
5
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly and that makes for an excellent environment. It does not, however, make up for a two-hour wait to see the doctor. Everyone’s time is valuable and it’s extremely disrespectful to make patients wait two hours past their appointment time to actually be seen.
About Dr. Lisa Faia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407832884
Education & Certifications
- Associated Retinal Consultants At Beaumont Hospital
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Faia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faia works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Faia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faia.
