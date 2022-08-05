See All Psychiatrists in Colleyville, TX
Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO

Psychiatry
4.4 (67)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Fairweather works at Dr Lisa Fairweather in Colleyville, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairweather Medical Group PA
    4016 Gateway Dr Ste 120, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 330-4727
    Monday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fairweather?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr Fairweather is the first psychiatrist who really understands me. I have ADHD, and the other doctors I’ve gone to either don’t take me seriously or just don’t care. Dr Fairweather listened to me and was able to figure out the right medications for me. I wish Iwould have found her sooner! Expensive, but you get what you pay for.
    Laura K — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fairweather to family and friends

    Dr. Fairweather's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fairweather

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO.

    About Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720031404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board of Addiction Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairweather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fairweather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fairweather works at Dr Lisa Fairweather in Colleyville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fairweather’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairweather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairweather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairweather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairweather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.