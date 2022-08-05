Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairweather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Fairweather Medical Group PA4016 Gateway Dr Ste 120, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 330-4727Monday10:30am - 5:00pmTuesday10:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 5:00pmFriday10:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fairweather is the first psychiatrist who really understands me. I have ADHD, and the other doctors I’ve gone to either don’t take me seriously or just don’t care. Dr Fairweather listened to me and was able to figure out the right medications for me. I wish Iwould have found her sooner! Expensive, but you get what you pay for.
About Dr. Lisa Fairweather, DO
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Board of Addiction Medicine
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairweather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairweather.
