Overview

Dr. Lisa Flarey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Flarey works at Lisa K Flarey Inc in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.