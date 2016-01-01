Dr. Lisa Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Green, MD
Dr. Lisa Green, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Pediatric Care North, Inc.8781 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Green, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265605513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
