Dr. Lisa Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Hayes, MD
Dr. Lisa Hayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Associates in Ob Gyn & Infertility LLC375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 202, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7707
Michael C. Milano MD LLC825 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-5010
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I do not have enough great things to share about Dr. Hayes. She was beyond comforting to my husband and I when meeting with her for an unexpected procedure in our journey for starting a family. Her bedside manner and the way she comforted me was unlike any other doctor I have met. She assured me that she will treat my body with respect and be there for me if I needed anything. Meeting with her 2 weeks later for a follow up, she continued to give my husband and I the same level of respect, comfort, and knowledge. Dr. Hayes made the unfortunate circumstances that much better by being an outstanding doctor. I am thankful for her!
About Dr. Lisa Hayes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
