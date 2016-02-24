Dr. Lisa Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Haynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Haynes, MD
Dr. Lisa Haynes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Haynes works at
Dr. Haynes' Office Locations
Lone Tree Pediatrics10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Littleton Pediatric Medical Center206 W County Line Rd Ste 110, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 276-7573
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haynes is the best. Her office is friendly and efficient and Dr. Haynes is always accommodating, informative, reassuring and my 19-month old twins adore her. She treats the kids but also treats the parents, explaining everything, giving options and information and helping to reassure us when our little ones are sick. I will never see another doctor for my kiddos!
About Dr. Lisa Haynes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225128721
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.