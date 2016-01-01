Overview of Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD

Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Hutton works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.