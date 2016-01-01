See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Lisa Ipp, MD

Pediatric Medicine
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisa Ipp, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ipp works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Hospital
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-3303
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Acne
Obesity
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Lisa Ipp, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215024393
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med|Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
