Dr. Lisa Johnson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Johnson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lisa Johnson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Haid Dental6455 Post Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 356-7534
View All Accepted Carriers
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Lisa Johnson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1689882052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.