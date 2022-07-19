Overview of Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD

Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mass General Hospital



Dr. Kachnic works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.