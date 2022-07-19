Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachnic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD
Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mass General Hospital
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Super knowledgeable Doctor! Very professional and very attentive
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1962493874
- Mass General Hospital
- Faulkner Hospital Ma
