Overview

Dr. Lisa Kirk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Kirk works at Brazos Integrative Medicine in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.