Dr. Lisa Mathew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Mathew works at South Denver Gastroenterology Castle Rock Clinic in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.