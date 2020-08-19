Dr. Lisa Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mathew, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Mathew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Castle Rock3911 Ambrosia St Ste 201, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
South10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lisa Mathew is extremely professional and knowledgable. I would highly recommend Dr Lisa Mathew and South Denver GI.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1639331200
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.