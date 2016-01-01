Dr. Lisa Messinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Messinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Messinger, MD
Dr. Lisa Messinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.
Dr. Messinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Messinger's Office Locations
-
1
Reg Med Group Fox Valley Primary Care Crystal Lake650 Dakota St Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (815) 455-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Messinger?
About Dr. Lisa Messinger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134201908
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messinger works at
Dr. Messinger speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Messinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.