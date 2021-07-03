Dr. Lisa Newton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Newton, DO
Dr. Lisa Newton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Greenfield Health-charles M Kilo MD Westside9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-9560
Eastside700 NE Multnomah St Ste 400, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 292-9560
Dtna - Portland4709 N LAGOON AVE, Portland, OR 97217 Directions (877) 685-5886
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Newton is a very dedicated, competent and caring physician. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528155280
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
