Dr. Lisa Podolsky, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Podolsky, MD

Dr. Lisa Podolsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Podolsky works at Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Podolsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Heights
    300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Lisa Podolsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548614001
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

