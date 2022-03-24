See All General Dentists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS

Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newport News, VA. They completed their fellowship with Academy Of General Dentistry

Dr. Samaha works at Port Warwick Dental Arts in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Port Warwick Dental Arts
    251 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 551-2159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mar 24, 2022
My visit went well. The dental hygienist was professional and friendly. Always good to talk with Dr. Samaha and share stories. She has been my dentist for more than 30 years. The staff is friendly ad efficient. What's not to like?
Tom Hassler — Mar 24, 2022
About Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • Female
  • 1093723512
  • Academy Of General Dentistry
  • United States Coast Guard Dental Clinic
Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samaha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Samaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Samaha works at Port Warwick Dental Arts in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Samaha’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

