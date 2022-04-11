Overview

Dr. Lisa Woolf, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Woolf works at Lisa Woolf M.d. A Professional Corp. in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.