Dr. Lisa Woolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Woolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Woolf, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Woolf works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Woolf M.d. A Professional Corp.32144 Agoura Rd Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 991-5551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woolf?
Dr. Woolf is very compassionate and informative. Great bedside manner and explains things simply!
About Dr. Lisa Woolf, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386702090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolf works at
Dr. Woolf has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.