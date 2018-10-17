Dr. Lital Reitblat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reitblat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lital Reitblat, MD
Dr. Lital Reitblat, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2469Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 869-2467Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Reitblat is so patient and listens to your concerns. She is an amazing doctors!
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Reitblat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitblat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitblat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitblat speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitblat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitblat.
