Overview of Dr. Lizy Thomas, MD

Dr. Lizy Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Thomas works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.