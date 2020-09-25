Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD
Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with U Tn-Lebonheur Hosp
Dr. Stovall works at
Dr. Stovall's Office Locations
Towne Center Family Health Services915 E McLemore Ave Ste 107, Memphis, TN 38106 Directions (901) 261-7370
Sanitas Medical Center of Tennessee PC1200 E Raines Rd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (866) 364-8944
Memphis Health Center4593 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 261-7338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Stovall is an amaze doctor!! She listens to your concerns and will make sure you get the care you need. She's passionate about her patients and their care. If your looking for a Pediatric physician who listens and cares about your child, she's the physician you need!!!
About Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tn-Lebonheur Hosp
- U Tn Lebonheur
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stovall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stovall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.